2012年 1月 5日

Hyundai Motor not planning separate premium brand - exec

SEOUL Jan 5 Hyundai Motor's vice chairman denied market speculation that the South Korean automaker may launch a separate premium brand in a bid to bolster its brand image.

The South Korean automaker does not plan to have the likes of Toyota's Lexus "for the time being," Kim Yong-hwan told Reuters on Thursday.

He also said the automaker had no plan to build a new auto manufacturing plant in the United States.

