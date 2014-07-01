版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 1日 星期二 10:18 BJT

S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy and Hyundai Mipo win orders worth $885 mln

SEOUL, July 1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Tuesday it won an order worth $700 million to build two gas treatment and production platforms from Hess Exploration & Production Malaysia B.V., an affiliate of Hess Corp.

The South Korean shipbuilder said the platforms are expected to be delivered by the second half of 2016.

Hyundai Heavy also said in a statement that its smaller affiliate Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd won an order worth $185 million to build six petrochemical product transport ships from U.S.-based Alterna Capital, expected to be delivered by September 2016. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐