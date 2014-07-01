S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy and Hyundai Mipo win orders worth $885 mln

SEOUL, July 1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
said on Tuesday it won an order worth $700 million
to build two gas treatment and production platforms from Hess
Exploration & Production Malaysia B.V., an affiliate of Hess
Corp.
The South Korean shipbuilder said the platforms are expected
to be delivered by the second half of 2016.
Hyundai Heavy also said in a statement that its smaller
affiliate Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd won an order
worth $185 million to build six petrochemical product transport
ships from U.S.-based Alterna Capital, expected to be delivered
by September 2016.
