Hyundai Motor to show solid Q3 as Asian rivals struggle

* Sales driven by gains in United States, Europe

* Sales growth seen slowing in 2012 on capacity constraints

* Hyundai rivals suffer from strong yen, Thai flooding

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Oct 27 South Korea's Hyundai Motor (005380.KS), the first major Asian automaker to report third-quarter figures, is expected to continue reporting solid earnings on Thursday, driven by sales gains in the United States, Europe and other markets despite global economic uncertainty.

The world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales volume, along with affiliate Kia Motors (000270.KS), is expected to report a 1.89 trillion Korean won ($1.7 billion) in net profit for the July to September quarter, according to a consensus forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts said that would be higher than its net profit for the same period last year, although it would be down from 2.31 trillion won in the preceding quarter.

Hyundai has this year started to report earnings on a consolidated basis to reflect earnings of its affiliates, including financial operations, under new accounting rules. No comparisons are available from last year.

Despite lingering economic woes, the fourth-quarter outlook is bright for the geographically-diversified automaker, with its quality, affordable cars appealing to cost-conscious consumers, analysts said.

Hyundai's president, Chung Jin-haeng, told Reuters on Tuesday that Hyundai and Kia expected to beat their already upgraded 2011 sales targets of 6.5 million vehicles, but the growth rate is forecast to slow next year because of capacity constraints. [ID:nL3E7LP1QN]

The automaker will continue to benefit from the cheap Korean won KRW= and the woes of its Japanese rivals which are suffering from the strong yen that recently hit a record high and floods in Thailand, analysts said.

Still, meeting investors' high expectations next year in the face of a slowing global economy, resurgent Japanese rivals, and its stretched manufacturing capacity may be a challenge.

Shares in Hyundai Motor have jumped 29 percent this year, outperforming the wider market's .KS11 8 percent fall.

($1 = 1129.000 Korean Won)

(Editing by Matt Driskill)