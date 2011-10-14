Goldman, Citi among banks on list for Hyundai Oilbank's $2bln IPO

SEOUL Oct 14Hyundai Oilbank, South Korea's smallest crude oil refiner, has selected a group of banks to handle it's up to $2 billion IPO planned for early next year, with Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, and Citigroup among the firms selected, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The list of five foreign banks and 10 local banks will be shortened for final selection on or around October 21, one of the sources said.

Other banks on the list include, BofA-Merrill , BNP Paribas, Woori Investment & Securities and Daewoo Securities .

Hyundai Oilbank is said to seek the Seoul exchange listing sometime in May or June of next year, in what sources say will be the largest South Korean IPO since the giant $4.4 billion offering by Samsung Life Insurance last year.

The world's largest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd that owns a 91.1 percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank is running the public float process.

A Hyundai Heavy spokesman declined to comment. All the banks mentioned either declined to comment or could not immediately be reached. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Michael Flaherty)