SEOUL Jan 2 Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors aim to boost global vehicle sales by 6 percent this year to a combined 7 million units, the chairman of their parent group said on Monday.

The South Korean duo, which together rank fifth in global car sales, sold 6.6 vehicles in 2011, up 15 percent from the previous year, maintaining double-digit annual sales growth.

Hyundai Motor Group chairman Chung Mong-koo did not give a breakdown of Hyundai and Kia's individual sales targets.