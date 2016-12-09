UPDATE 4-Maersk, Hyundai Merchant Marine alliance talks in doubt

* Hyundai Merchant Marine says still in talks to join 2M
* Joining an alliance was precondition for HMM debt relief
* HMM shares down 6 pct in afternoon trade
(Adds MSC comment)
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Joyce Lee
COPENHAGEN/SEOUL, Dec 9 Doubts about the future
of Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd surfaced on Friday
after Denmark's Maersk Line said the South Korean shipping firm
was no longer being considered for the 2M vessel-sharing
alliance.
Joining an alliance with major shipping firms was one of the
conditions of a debt restructuring deal between heavily indebted
Hyundai Merchant Marine and its creditors in May so any
breakdown in talks could raise serious questions about the
future of South Korea's largest shipping firm.
Maersk Line, part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, said
it was still in talks with Hyundai Merchant Marine but they were
no longer about it becoming an operating partner in the
alliance. Hyundai, however, said separately that it was still
negotiating to join 2M.
Hyundai Merchant Marine shares plunged as much as 11.6
percent early on Friday before recovering to close down 5.9
percent compared with a 0.3 percent broader market drop.
Its rival, Hanjin Shipping Co, collapsed earlier
this year, at one time stranding $14 billion in cargo and
sending shockwaves through global trade networks.
The world's two largest container shippers, Maersk Line and
Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC), have been in talks with Hyundai
since July about the 2M alliance.
"The parties have discussed the possibility of Hyundai
Merchant Marine joining 2M as an operating partner and now
decided to look at other cooperation possibilities," Maersk Line
press officer Michael Storgaard said in an email.
He said the parties were instead discussing the option of
partnering with Hyundai through a "slot exchange and purchase
agreement", whereby surplus capacity can be shared or traded.
The talks included the possibility of Maersk Line taking
over charters and the operations of vessels chartered to
Hyundai, with the aim of deploying them in the 2M network,
Storgaard said.
Maersk's comments come amid a wave of consolidation in the
crisis-hit shipping industry and a week after the Danish company
said it would acquire German rival Hamburg Süd.
"Hyundai Merchant Marine needs an alliance, not only for the
agreement with creditors but because an alliance is key for a
shipper with major international routes to secure business
volume," said a Seoul-based shipping analyst who declined to be
identified before the talks had concluded.
"Joining an alliance is also symbolic of Hyundai Merchant
Marine's health as a shipper as it undergoes debt
restructuring."
A spokeswoman for MSC said its position remained the same
regarding the talks to include Hyundai in the alliance and that
discussions were ongoing.
A spokesman for Korea Development Bank, the lead creditor
bank for Hyundai Merchant Marine, said the talks were ongoing
and it would clarify its position after they had finished.
Hyundai Merchant Marine reported operating losses of 647.3
billion won ($554.8 million) between January and September this
year and had 2.9 trillion won in debt at the end of September,
according to a company filing.
($1 = 1,166.7000 won)
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Copenhagen, Joyce Lee
in Seoul; additional reporting by Jonathan Saul in London;
editing by Stephen Coates and David Clarke)