Nov 8 Hyundai Motor Co will begin making and selling its new Tucson and compact SUV Creta models in Brazil next year, said William Lee, head of the Korean carmaker in Brazil, on Tuesday.

The Creta will be made at a Hyundai plant currently producing the HB20 compact and the Tucson will be made at another plant under a joint venture with local partner CAOA, executives said. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Reese Ewing)