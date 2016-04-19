Hyundai Motor, Cisco to team up on Internet-connected car technology

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
SEOUL, April 19 Hyundai Motor said on Tuesday that it will partner with Cisco Systems to develop Internet-connected car technology, the latest alliance between auto and tech firms to expand services that hook cars up to the Internet.
Editing by Edwina Gibbs
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.