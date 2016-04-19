版本:
Hyundai Motor, Cisco to team up on Internet-connected car technology

SEOUL, April 19 Hyundai Motor said on Tuesday that it will partner with Cisco Systems to develop Internet-connected car technology, the latest alliance between auto and tech firms to expand services that hook cars up to the Internet.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

