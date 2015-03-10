UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor to build second U.S. plant - report

* New plant to start production in 2017 - report
* Hyundai's U.S. executives clamour for more capacity for
SUVs
(Adds background)
SEOUL, March 11 Hyundai Motor Co has
decided to build its second U.S. factory to meet demand for
sport utility vehicles, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency
reported on Wednesday, citing an industry source familiar with
the matter.
The report came as Hyundai's U.S. executives have been
clamouring for more production capacity for SUVs, whose demand
is rising partly thanks to lower oil prices.
The new plant in Alabama would have an annual production
capacity of 300,000 vehicles, Yonhap reported, noting it would
break ground this year and start SUV production in 2017.
A Hyundai Motor spokesman said "there are no plans at this
stage," without elaborating further.
U.S. sales of Hyundai, an outperformer during the 2009
global economic downturn, rose 4 percent from January to
February, lagging the market's 9 percent growth.
The South Korean automaker is reliant on sales of sedans,
which have slowed as U.S. consumers are shifting to SUVs -
strongholds of U.S and Japanese rivals.
Hyundai Motor builds its Elantra compact and Sonata
mid-sized sedan at its U.S. factory in Alabama and its Santa Fe
SUV at affiliate Kia Motors' production facilities
in Georgia.
Kia Motors plans to start production at its first Mexico
plant in the first half of next year, to help ease capacity
constraints at its U.S. factory.
Hyundai Motor will launch a revamped version of its Tucson
SUV in Korea this month, followed by the United States and other
countries, to revive growth in key markets.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Ji; Additional reporting by Joe White in
Detroit; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Richard Chang)