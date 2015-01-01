Hyundai, Kia target 2.5 pct rise in global vehicle sales in 2015

SEOUL Jan 2 South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp aim to boost global sales by 2.5 percent this year to a combined 8.2 million vehicles, group chairman Chung Mong-koo said on Friday.

The companies, which together rank fifth in global vehicle sales, said they together sold 8 million vehicles in 2014, he said, beating their original target of 7.86 million. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sandra Maler)