Hyundai, Kia replace two overseas execs after Q1 sales falter

SEOUL, April 8 Hyundai Motor and its
affiliate Kia Motors have replaced two senior
overseas executives, the parent group said on Wednesday, after
the South Korean automakers posted lacklustre first-quarter
global sales.
The change came as the companies, which together rank fifth
in global sales, are expected to report weak first-quarter
earnings later this month as they boosted incentives in the key
U.S. market to revive sluggish demand for sedans and battle
Japanese rivals backed by a weaker yen.
Hyundai Motor replaced its overseas division chief Im
Tak-uk, while Kia Motors replaced its U.S. vice chairman Ahn
Byung-mo, the companies said in a statement.
The outgoing executives will serve as advisors, the group
said.
"The latest reshuffle aims at beefing up the overseas sales
competitiveness of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors," the group said
in a statement.
The overseas sales of Hyundai and Kia fell about 4 percent
each in the first quarter.
Hyundai Motor Group chairman Chung Mong-koo, son of the
family-run conglomerate's late founder, is known for abruptly
replacing executives and sometimes rehiring them.
"Hyundai has failed to forecast the rise of truck demand and
instead focused on sedans. This has led to higher inventory and
incentives," said Ko Tae-bong, a senior analyst at Hi Investment
& Securities.
"It is Hyundai's culture that someone takes responsibility,"
he said.
Chang Won-shin, a Hyundai overseas sales executive, will
take over from Im while Kia's U.S. manufacturing operations will
be overseen by Shin Hyun-jong. Its U.S. sales unit will be
headed by Shon Jang-won, who is currently in charge of Kia's
Europe sales.
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Gopakumar Warrier)