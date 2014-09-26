Boards of Hyundai Motor affiliates approve signing of $10 bln land deal

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
SEOUL, Sept 26 The boards of Hyundai Motor Co and two affiliates on Friday approved the signing of their 10.55 trillion won ($10.12 billion) deal to buy a plot of land in Seoul valued at about a third of that amount, the companies said.
Hyundai Motor will pay 55 percent of the price, followed by Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd with 25 percent and Kia Motors Corp with 20 percent, they said. (1 US dollar = 1,042.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015