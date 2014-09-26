版本:
Boards of Hyundai Motor affiliates approve signing of $10 bln land deal

SEOUL, Sept 26 The boards of Hyundai Motor Co and two affiliates on Friday approved the signing of their 10.55 trillion won ($10.12 billion) deal to buy a plot of land in Seoul valued at about a third of that amount, the companies said.

Hyundai Motor will pay 55 percent of the price, followed by Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd with 25 percent and Kia Motors Corp with 20 percent, they said. (1 US dollar = 1,042.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
