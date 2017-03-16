版本:
Hyundai recalling nearly 1 million Sonata cars in U.S.-regulator

DETROIT, March 16 Hyundai Motor Co will recall about 978,000 Sonata cars in the United States because of a seat belt glitch that has led to one minor injury, according to a report filed on Thursday by the South Korean automaker with U.S. regulators.

The website for the regulator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), said the recall campaign to begin in early April involves Sonata midsize cars from the 2011 to 2014 model years and Sonata hybrid models from the 2011 to 2015 model years. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
