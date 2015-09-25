Hyundai to recall 470,000 Sonatas in the U.S. over engine issue

Sept 25 Hyundai Motor Co said it
would recall 470,000 Sonata sedans in the United States to
replace faulty engine parts, according to documents filed with
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Hyundai Motor America is recalling the model year 2011-2012
cars as certain metallic debris may not have been fully removed
when engine crankshafts were being manufactured, according to
The carmaker said the debris could cause connecting rod
damage, leading to possible engine failure and increasing the
risk of a crash.
However, there have been no reports of accidents or injuries
attributed to this condition so far, Hyundai said.
The recall affects Sonatas manufactured between Dec. 11,
2009 and April 12, 2012 at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing, Alabama,
and equipped with either a 2.0 liter or 2.4 liter Gasoline
Direct injection engine, the company said.
