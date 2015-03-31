Hyundai Motor aims to have autonomous driving tech on market in 2020

SEOUL, March 31 Hyundai Motor Co on
Tuesday said it aims to commercialise autonomous driving
capabilities in some of its cars in 2020, as the South Korean
automaker plays catch-up in the increasingly competitive
technology.
Car makers such as Mercedes and General Motors Co
as well as technology giants like Google Inc
and Apple Inc are already developing driverless
vehicles which can complete whole journeys without human input.
But some analysts expect self-driving cars will not appear
on global markets until the early- or mid-2020s, partly due to
regulatory hurdles.
Hyundai Motor, like other automakers, already has autonomous
features in premium vehicles like the Genesis, which can be
programmed to hit the brakes when a pedestrian steps out.
