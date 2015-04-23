UPDATE 2-Hyundai may boost SUV capacity in US, China after profit dips

* Q1 net profit 1.9 trln won vs consensus 1.7 trln won
* Operating profit 1.59 trln won, down 18 pct
* Says actively considering adding U.S. capacity
* Says no retreat in Russia, aiming for bigger market share
(Adds executive comments, earnings details)
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, April 23 South Korea's Hyundai Motor
may boost production of sport utility vehicles in
the United States and China after reporting profits fell again,
squeezed by the cost of promotions to bolster car sales and
unfavourable foreign exchange trends.
Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia Motors
ranks fifth in global sales, said net profit eased 1
percent to 1.91 trillion won ($1.77 billion) in the
January-March period from 1.93 trillion won a year earlier. The
decline was its fifth quarterly profit drop in a row.
While rivals cash in on the sport utility vehicle (SUV)
boom, spurred in part by cheaper fuel, Hyundai has grappled with
a lack of production capacity and absence of new models in the
segment.
The firm said it expects earnings to improve in the current
quarter, fuelled by overseas rollouts of the latest version of
its Tucson SUV.
"We were not able to cope with the market demand because of
SUV capacity constraints, which have impacted our earnings,"
President Lee Won-hee said on a conference call.
Hyundai is "actively" considering boosting production
capacity in the United States, as well as China, to keep up with
market growth, Lee said.
He said the company is also "cautiously" considering
entering the pick-up truck market, a segment dominated by U.S
and Japanese rivals.
Hyundai and Kia raised their 2014 vehicle sales targets late
last year even as demand for their mainstay sedans stalled.
Hyundai was forced to boost sales promotion incentives by nearly
30 percent in the U.S. market, to an average $2,200 per vehicle,
in order to clear inventory during the quarter.
At the same time, the South Korean won strengthened against
currencies in Russia, Brazil and Europe, eroding overseas
earnings. More than 85 percent of Hyundai's vehicle sales are
booked outside its home turf.
To ease the impact of weaker emerging market currencies,
Hyundai has raised vehicle prices in Russia and Brazil, and
increased the portion of exports from plants there as well as
local parts sourcing.
Lee said Hyundai won't freeze production in Russia. Instead,
the firm's goal is to boost market share and emerge as a winner
when the rouble stabilises.
Lee reaffirmed that Hyundai is actively considering whether
to pay an interim dividend as part of efforts to continuously
raise dividend payouts.
Its shares ended up 3.2 percent after the earnings
announcement, while the broader index was 1.4 percent higher.
($1 = 1,081.9000 won)
(Additional reporting by Sohee Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates,
Kenneth Maxwell and Tony Munroe)