UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor posts 10th straight profit drop, warns H2 could be tough

* Q2 net profit 1.66 trln won vs 1.7 trln won a year ago
* Profit just short of 1.67 trln won consensus forecast
* S. Korean automaker hit by weak sedan sales in US, at home
* Sees Brexit vote clouding outlook for second half
* Q2 operating profit edges up; shares rise
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, July 26 South Korean automaker Hyundai
Motor slipped to its 10th straight profit drop in
the second quarter as it soaked up stiff competition and
shrinking demand for its mainstay sedans in United States and at
home.
Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest automaker together with
affiliate Kia Motors, said on Tuesday its April-June
net profit slipped to 1.66 trillion won ($1.46 billion) from
1.70 trillion won a year ago, just below a consensus forecast of
1.67 trillion won from a Reuters' poll of 19 analysts.
The automaker had bet on new sedans like the Elantra and the
Sonata to help it reverse out of its lengthening slowdown. But
low oil prices have prompted consumers in the United States -
the firm's second-biggest market - to switch to gas-guzzling
sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks, hitting Hyundai harder
than peers because of its heavier reliance on sedan sales.
Hyundai said on Tuesday it plans to expand its supply of
SUVs to meet growing demand. But it warned the second half of
the year could be tough as Britain's June 23 vote to leave the
European Union had clouded the outlook for business in the
region.
The automaker said revenue rose 8 percent from the same
period a year ago to 24.68 trillion won, while operating profit
inched up 0.6 percent to 1.76 trillion won during the period.
Hyundai's profit squeeze comes as global peers report a
stronger second quarter. General Motors posted a record
second-quarter profit, boosted by strong U.S. sales of pickup
trucks and SUVs, while Volkswagen said cost-cutting
and rising European car sales helped it to beat first-half
profit forecasts.
Shares in Hyundai extended gains after the earnings
announcement as investors welcomed the higher operating profit,
rising 2.6 percent as of 0512 GMT while the broader market
was up 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)