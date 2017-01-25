Hyundai Motor Q4 profit skids 39 pct as steep discounts hurt

BRIEF-Torrent Capital names Philip Armstrong board chairman
* Torrent Capital Ltd says Armstrong replaces Kevin Bullock, who will continue to serve on company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL Jan 25 Hyundai Motor on Wednesday posted a 39 percent drop in its quarterly net profit, missing a consensus forecast, hit by heavy discounts to sell their smaller sedans that are losing ground in South Korea and the United States.
Hyundai Motor, the world's fifth-biggest automaker along with affiliate Kia Motors Corp, reported an October-December net profit of 1 trillion won ($858.07 million), below the 1.5 trillion won average estimate of 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales for the fourth quarter fell 0.1 percent to 24.5 trillion won, while operating profit dropped 33 percent to 1 trillion won. ($1 = 1,165.4000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
CAPE TOWN, May 25 South Africa is in talks with China's Sinopec about its takeover of Chevron Corp's Cape Town refinery as it wants to ensure its production capacity is retained and enhanced, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel said on Thursday.
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing