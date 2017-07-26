Hyundai Motor Q2 profit down 51 pct y/y, China, U.S. sales sag

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor posted a 51 percent drop in net profit for the April-to-June period, missing analysts' estimates, as political headwinds hit sales in China and U.S. sales decelerated.

Hyundai Motor, which together with affiliate Kia Motors is the world's fifth-biggest automaker, on Wednesday reported a second-quarter net profit of 817 billion won ($729.14 million), versus 1.66 trillion won a year ago and analysts' consensus forecast of 1.35 trillion won.

Hyundai posted an operating profit of 1.34 trillion won and sales of 24.3 trillion won for the quarter. ($1 = 1,120.5000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)