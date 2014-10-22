Hyundai's revamped Sonata yet to rev up key U.S. market

| SEOUL
SEOUL Oct 22 The revamped Sonata sedan was
supposed to help Hyundai Motor Co reverse sluggish
sales, but the car described by some critics as a bland
substitute for its popular predecessor is off to a slow start in
the key U.S. market.
The tepid reception for the new Sonata in Hyundai's biggest
market after China spells more bad news for the South Korean
automaker which is battling intensifying competition and a
strong local currency. Hyundai is expected to post a 9 percent
fall in its third-quarter net profit when it releases its
quarterly earnings on Thursday.
Industry analysts say the new Sonata, launched in the United
States in June, has struggled to stand out on design and value
in a crowded field where rival sedans such as Nissan's Altima
and Honda's Accord offer more attractive prices or designs.
In contrast, the Sonata's predecessor helped Hyundai expand
its U.S. market share after it was launched there in 2010.
"The new Sonata product super-exceeds the previous model in
every way, shape, or form. But consumers are very much driven by
what the vehicle looks like," said Scott Fink, chief executive
of Hyundai of New Port Richey, Florida, which is Hyundai's
biggest U.S. dealer.
"You used to be able to pick out the predecessor model
anywhere on the road, in a parking lot. Now in some regards, you
have to go to the front of the car and look at the logo to make
sure: 'Oh! that's my car'," he told Reuters.
A New York Times review this month described the new
Sonata's design as "bland" and "boring". Reuters had earlier
reported that Hyundai deliberately made the model less bold and
more angular than its curvy predecessor to appeal to more
conservative tastes in South Korea.
HIGHER PRICES DENT APPEAL
Hyundai sold 41,994 new Sonatas in the first four months
following its launch in the United States, 13 percent fewer than
its predecessor, according to Lee Sang-hyun, an analyst at NH
Investment & Securities.
At home, sales have lost momentum, nearly halving to 6,861
in September from 11,904 in April when the model was rolled out,
according to company data.
To reach its internal 2014 U.S. sales target of 92,500,
Hyundai needs to sell nearly 17,000 new Sonatas per month for
the rest of the year, more than the 10,500 cars it has sold, on
average, every month since its June debut, said Suh Sung-moon,
an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities in Seoul.
Hyundai declined to provide U.S. sales targets or figures
and said it was premature to judge the new Sonata's sales
performance. Hyundai said its total U.S. sales are up 2 percent
in the year to September, while data shows that overall U.S. car
sales during that period rose 6 percent.
"Sales and marketing have not started in full yet," Hyundai
spokesman Zayong Koo said. "The feedback we get from dealers is
that the more you look at the new Sonata, the more appealing it
is."
Apart from design issues, analysts say the Sonata's higher
pricing has dampened its appeal in the United States, where more
consumers are now choosing sports utility vehicles over sedans.
A fully optioned Sonata costs over $34,000 in the United
States, more than the $32,000 for a top range Nissan Altima,
said Dave Sullivan, an analyst at consultancy AutoPacific.
Rival carmakers like Toyota and Honda also offer more
incentives. In September, Hyundai offered incentives to buyers
of $1,480 for each Sonata sold, compared with $2,297 for
Toyota's Camry and $2,036 for Honda's Accord, industry
consultancy Edmunds.com said.
Hyundai could help the new Sonata's prospects in the United
States by offering more buyer incentives, building lower-priced
and less equipped versions and increasing marketing, said top
U.S. dealer Fink. "It's just going to take a little time. I'm
optimistic," he added.
