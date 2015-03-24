UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor targets 5 pct U.S. sales growth this year

* Hyundai aims to boost U.S. sales to 760,000, from 726,000
* New U.S. plant to make Santa Fe from April 2017 - source
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, March 24 South Korea's Hyundai Motor
aims to boost its U.S. sales by 4.7 percent this
year, ahead of the industry's projected growth rate, despite a
consumer shift to SUVs and pick-up trucks.
Sales of Hyundai's mainstay sedans, the Elantra and Sonata,
have slowed in the United States as consumers take advantage of
lower fuel prices to switch to less fuel-efficient larger
vehicles, strongholds of U.S. and Japanese firms.
Hyundai said on Tuesday it aims to increase its U.S. sales
to 760,000 vehicles this year, from 726,000 last year, and will
launch its revamped Tucson SUV in the U.S. market in the second
quarter.
Its planned growth rate would be more than double the
expected industry growth rate of 2 percent.
"The 5 percent target looks challenging. There are not many
Hyundai SUVs to sell in the U.S.," said Ko Tae-bong, auto
analyst at Hi Investment & Securities.
He said supply is tight for Hyundai's SUVs, as it does not
produce the Tucson in the United States, and relies on Kia's
U.S. factory for production of Santa Fe SUVs. Hyundai also does
not sell pick-up trucks.
Reuters reported last week that Hyundai is in talks with the
state of Alabama to build a new assembly line next to its
current line in Alabama.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday
that the new Hyundai production facilities, which plan to start
production in April 2017, will make Santa Fe SUVs, although that
is subject to change.
Hyundai Motor Group chairman Chung Mong-koo left for the
United States and Mexico on Tuesday for a five-day trip to visit
factories and design centres for both Hyundai and Kia, and the
site of Kia's new production plant in Monterey, Mexico.
Ko said Hyundai should make Tucson SUVs and pick-up trucks
in the United States to increase market share and reduce
reliance on sedan sales.
A Hyundai executive said last week the carmaker was
considering producing pick-up trucks, but added that there were
"many hurdles."
