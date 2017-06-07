Hyundai U.S. sales chief quits in management shake-up amid poor sales

SEOUL, June 7 Hyundai Motor's U.S.
sales chief Derrick Hatami has resigned for "personal reasons",
a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday, the second departure of
a top U.S. executive in the past six months as the South Korean
automaker grapples with slumping sales.
The exit came shortly after Hyundai reported that its U.S.
sales dropped 15.5 percent in May versus a 1 percent drop in the
overall market, making it the worst performer among auto sellers
in the United States.
Hyundai has struggled to maintain sales momentum in recent
years, dogged by its heavy reliance on sedans, which have been
losing ground to sport utility vehicles.
Hyundai's top U.S. executive Dave Zuchowski quit in
December. Hyundai also replaced its sales chief in South Korea
and its China head last year after the company, along with
affiliate Kia Motors, posted its first annual global
sales fall in nearly two decades.
Hyundai has still not named a successor to Zuchowski, with
interim leader W. Gerald Flannery overseeing the automaker's
operations in its second-biggest market after China.
Hyundai is struggling with sliding China sales as political
tensions exacerbated its image in the world's top market.
The automaker said on Wednesday that it will boost
technology partnerships with China's internet giant Baidu
in connected cars, a day after it announced the hiring
of former Volkswagen executive Simon Loasby as its
China design head.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)