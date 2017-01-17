UPDATE 2-Hyundai Motor to boost U.S. investment as automakers respond to Trump

* Plans $3.1 bln investment over 5 years, up 50 pct
* Says considering plans for a new U.S. factory
* Hyundai Motor Group agonising over Mexico plant
* GM set to announce $1 bln investment in U.S. plants
SEOUL, Jan 17 The Hyundai Motor Group said it
plans to lift U.S. investment by 50 percent to $3.1 billion over
five years and may build a new plant there - the latest auto
firm to announce fresh spending after President-elect Donald
Trump threatened to tax imports.
Under pressure to deliver on campaign promises to revive
U.S. industrial jobs, Trump has warned of a 35 percent tax on
vehicles imported from Mexico, where many automakers have taken
advantage of the country's lower labour costs.
Toyota Motor Corp, Ford Motor Co and Fiat
Chrysler have recently unveiled new U.S. investment
plans. General Motors Co will announce as early as
Tuesday it will invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, a
person briefed on the matter said, while German automakers have
also come under fire from Trump.
Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp
which make up the Hyundai Motor Group have not been directly
criticised by Trump but they may have felt vulnerable because
among major brands, they have one of the lowest ratios of cars
built in the United States to cars sold.
Chung Jin-haeng, president of the group, denied the plan was
due to pressure from Trump, adding that a new U.S. factory would
depend on whether demand improved under the next U.S.
administration.
"We have to be committed to the U.S. market - a
strategically important market which can make or break our
global success," he told reporters in Seoul on Tuesday.
The South Korean group plans to spend the $3.1 billion to
retool existing factories in the United States and boost
research on self-driving cars, artificial intelligence and other
future technologies, Chung said.
He said the group is considering a new U.S. factory to build
high-margin, high-demand models such as a U.S.-specific sport
utility vehicle and a Genesis premium vehicle. That would come
on top of Hyundai's factory in Montgomery, Alabama, and a Kia
plant in West Point, Georgia.
Ko Tae-bong, an auto analyst at Hi Investment & Securities,
said that while the increased investment would please Trump, it
would be risky move to invest in a new U.S. plant.
"This could be a trap for Hyundai," he said, citing peaking
U.S. market demand and the group's sagging global sales.
Kia also has a plant in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, at which Hyundai
plans to start making cars this year.
But Chung said the group was 'agonising' over the Mexico
plant.
It just started production last year as Trump threatened a
big tax on imports from Mexico and as U.S. demand for smaller
cars, which Mexican plants tend to specialise in, is shrinking.
Kia said last year that it plans to build 400,000 vehicles a
year at its Mexico plant, but a spokesman said on Tuesday that
the output figure was subject to change.
Last year Hyundai and Kia posted a 2 percent decline in
combined annual global sales - the first fall in nearly two
decades, although the duo have forecast sales to rebound 5
percent in 2017.
