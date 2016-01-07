版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 8日 星期五 07:46 BJT

Hyundai says to make Santa Fe SUV at Alabama plant

DETROIT Jan 7 Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday it will begin production of the Santa Fe Sport model at its Montgomery, Alabama, plant in the early summer as it seeks to increase supply for the hot-selling crossover SUV segment of the U.S. market.

The Santa Fe Sport, a five-passenger crossover model, will be one of three models made at the plant, joining the Sonata and Elantra sedans.

Production targets for the three models will be determined in the coming months, but the plant's capacity will remain at 400,000 vehicles a year, the company said in a statement issued on Thursday. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)

