New Issue-Hyundai sells $1 bln in 2 parts

Sept 24 Hyundai Capital America on
Monday sold $1 billion of  senior unsecured notes in two parts
in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: HYUNDAI

TRANCHE 1
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 1.625 PCT   MATURITY    10/02/2015   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.942   FIRST PAY   04/02/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 1.645 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/01/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 130 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
  
TRANCHE 2
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 2.125 PCT   MATURITY    10/02/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.863   FIRST PAY   04/02/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 2.154 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/01/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 150 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

