Hyundai Heavy, affiliate win $1.1 bln in ship orders

Huawei staff fear cuts as smartphone profits disappoint
* Mobile unit still profitable, but margins very low-division head
SEOUL Feb 14 South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it and an affiliate have won orders to build four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and one LNG storage unit from European companies, worth a combined $1.1 billion.
The shipbuilder said in a statement that it had signed a deal for one LNG storage unit with Norway's Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd on Monday, while securing an order for two LNG carriers from an unidentified European company on Feb. 8.
Affiliate Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries also inked a deal for two LNG carriers with Norway's Golar LNG Ltd with options for two additional ships.
* Mobile unit still profitable, but margins very low-division head
* Western Refining Logistics, LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 Two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - will be charged with murder on Wednesday over their alleged involvement in the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader at Kuala Lumpur's main airport, Malaysia's attorney general said.