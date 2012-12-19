UPDATE 1-Hyundai recalls Veloster on shattering sunroof chance

Dec 19 Hyundai Motor Co is recalling about 13,500 of its 2012 Veloster models with sunroofs that may shatter while the car is moving, the company and U.S. safety regulators said.

The "panoramic" sunroof may have been weakened during assembly of the cars, which could cause the glass panel to break, said a filing with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Veloster is a three-door compact car. Models produced from Nov. 1, 2011 through April 17, 2012 are affected by the recall. The cars are made in Hyundai's home country of South Korea.

In a separate action, Hyundai is recalling about 4,500 Velosters, also from the 2012 model year, made from July 2, 2011 to Feb. 27, 2012 for possible failing parking brakes, NHTSA said.

Only cars with manual transmissions are affected by the parking bake recall.

Moisture and road grime may cause the parking brake components to bind, creating the chance that the parking brake will fail.

NHTSA said it has received 11 consumer complaints saying that sunroofs have shattered or exploded in their 2012 Veloster models. Seven of them reported that they were driving when the glass shattered, some of them while the Veloster was traveling at highway speeds.

No injuries or crashes were reported to NHTSA.

The safety recall for the sunroof issue will begin next month. Hyundai will notify customers, who will be advised to bring their cars into dealerships for inspection and, if necessary, free replacement of the sunroofs.

The parking brake will be repaired at Hyundai dealerships, also free of charge.

Hyundai sold 32,886 Velosters in the first 11 months of this year, according to Autodata Corp.