Hyundai, Kia expand recall to S.Korea due to brake switch

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens moderately higher as energy leads gains
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.
SEOUL, April 4 Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp plan to recall a combined 160,000 vehicles in South Korea due to a potentially faulty brake switch, they said on Thursday.
About 110,000 Hyundai models and 50,000 Kia cars will be affected.
In the United States, the South Korean automakers plan to recall more than 1.8 million vehicles due to the switch and other problems, according to documents filed with U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.
* Genscape stock figures: http://reut.rs/2nHd0KS (Adds graphic)
FRANKFURT, April 6 German billionaire Dietmar Hopp is preparing to put medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann on the block as he reshuffles his portfolio, three people close to the matter said.