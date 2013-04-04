Hyundai, Kia expand recall to S.Korea due to brake switch

SEOUL, April 4 Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp plan to recall a combined 160,000 vehicles in South Korea due to a potentially faulty brake switch, they said on Thursday.

About 110,000 Hyundai models and 50,000 Kia cars will be affected.

In the United States, the South Korean automakers plan to recall more than 1.8 million vehicles due to the switch and other problems, according to documents filed with U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.