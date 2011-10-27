Hyundai Q3 net profit up 21 pct; meets fcast

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
SEOUL Oct 27 South Korea's Hyundai Motor posted a 21 percent rise in quarterly net profit, meeting consensus, fueled by solid sales gains in the United States, Europe and other markets despite global economic uncertainty.
Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales, along with affiliate Kia Motors , on Thursday reported a 1.92 trillion won ($1.7 billion) net profit for the July to September quarter, in line with a consensus forecast of 1.89 trillion won from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That was up from a 1.59 trillion won net profit a year ago and down from 2.31 trillion won in the preceding quarter.
Shares in Hyundai Motor have jumped 29 percent this year, outperforming the wider market's 8 percent fall. ($1 = 1132.250 Korean Won) ($1 = 1132.250 Korean Won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill and Jonathan Hopfner)
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
* received type A bond settlement agent license from people's bank of China to act as bond settlement agent in China interbank bond market Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a two-week low on Tuesday morning after global stocks fell and a stronger yen hurt overall sentiment, while Toyota Motor underperformed the market following a worse-than-expected earnings forecast.