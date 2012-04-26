Hyundai Motor Q1 net profit up 31 pct on overseas gains

SEOUL, April 26 South Korea's Hyundai Motor
increased its quarterly net profit by 31 percent,
beating forecasts, as strong sales of its Sonata and Elantra
models in the United States and its i30 compact in Europe more
than offset weak sales at home.
The world's fifth-biggest automaker with affiliate Kia
Motors posted a 2.45 trillion won ($2.15 billion)
net profit for January-March, compared with a consensus forecast
of 2.07 trillion won from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That is up from 1.88 trillion won in net profit a year ago
and 2.0 trillion won in the preceding quarter.
Shares in Hyundai Motor have risen about 13 percent this
month, while most of its global rivals have fallen. The stock
hit a life high of 269,500 won ($240) on April 9. The benchmark
stock index has slipped 2.3 percent.