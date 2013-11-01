版本:
Hyundai Motor says U.S. sales rise 7 pct in Oct.

SEOUL Nov 1 South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor said on Friday that its U.S. sales climbed 7 percent to 53,555 vehicles from a year earlier.

"Post-shutdown rebound drives record 53,555 October sales (+7%)," Hyundai USA said on its Twitter feed.

Hyundai sold 50,271 vehicles in the United States in October last year.
