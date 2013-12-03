版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 3日 星期二 15:19 BJT

Hyundai Motor says U.S. vehicles sales rose 5 pct in Nov.

SEOUL Dec 3 Hyundai Motor said on Tuesday that its U.S. sales climbed 5 percent to 56,005 vehicles in November from a year earlier, driven by sales of Santa Fe sport utility vehicles and other models.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐