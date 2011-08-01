UPDATE 1-Hyundai, Kia post solid July sales

* Hyundai global sales up 9.8 pct, Kia up 15 pct

* Hyundai shares gain 0.2 pct; Kia shares rally 4.5 pct

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Aug 1 South Korean carmakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors reported firm global sales for July on Monday, driven by continued strong demand for their vehicles.

The reports came after the duo, which together rank fifth in global car sales, posted consensus-beating profits for the April to June quarter last week.

Hyundai's overseas sales rose 7.2 percent in July, while its domestic sales jumped 22.4 percent, fueled by brisk sales of the new Grandeur large sedan.

Kia's global sales climbed 15 percent, with strong overseas performance offsetting a fall in domestic sales that the company attributed to a drop in working days partly due to a union vote on a wage deal.

Union members of Kia Motors last week voted down a 2011 wage agreement previously reached by union leaders and management.

Hyundai Motor and its union also failed to reach a wage deal before the summer holidays, which began last Saturday. Eyes are on the wage talks to see whether the carmakers will be able to avert strikes this year.

Hyundai and Kia are also set to release U.S. sales data for July on Monday U.S. time, with eyes on whether the duo will be able to maintain its market share, which hit a combined record 10.1 percent in May.

Shares in Hyundai Motor ended up 0.21 percent in a wider market up 1.83 percent. Kia shares surged 4.52 percent.

Hyundai and Kia have been outperformers even during the global financial crisis, steadily gaining market share while Japanese rivals reeled from the strong yen, recalls and the March 11 earthquake.

The carmakers are expected to continue to post robust sales and earnings in the second half, but face intensifying competition from reviving Japanese rivals, a strengthening won and a slow market recovery, analysts say. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)