UPDATE 1-Hyundai, Kia post solid July sales

* Hyundai global sales up 9.8 pct, Kia up 15 pct
* Hyundai shares gain 0.2 pct; Kia shares rally 4.5 pct
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Aug 1 South Korean carmakers Hyundai
Motor and Kia Motors reported firm
global sales for July on Monday, driven by continued strong
demand for their vehicles.
The reports came after the duo, which together rank fifth in
global car sales, posted consensus-beating profits for the April
to June quarter last week.
Hyundai's overseas sales rose 7.2 percent in July, while its
domestic sales jumped 22.4 percent, fueled by brisk sales of the
new Grandeur large sedan.
Kia's global sales climbed 15 percent, with strong
overseas performance offsetting a fall in domestic sales that
the company attributed to a drop in working days partly due to a
union vote on a wage deal.
Union members of Kia Motors last week voted down a 2011 wage
agreement previously reached by union leaders and management.
Hyundai Motor and its union also failed to reach a wage deal
before the summer holidays, which began last Saturday. Eyes are
on the wage talks to see whether the carmakers will be able to
avert strikes this year.
Hyundai and Kia are also set to release U.S. sales data for
July on Monday U.S. time, with eyes on whether the duo will be
able to maintain its market share, which hit a combined record
10.1 percent in May.
Shares in Hyundai Motor ended up 0.21 percent in a wider
market up 1.83 percent. Kia shares surged 4.52 percent.
Hyundai and Kia have been outperformers even during the
global financial crisis, steadily gaining market share while
Japanese rivals reeled from the strong yen, recalls and the
March 11 earthquake.
The carmakers are expected to continue to post robust sales
and earnings in the second half, but face intensifying
competition from reviving Japanese rivals, a strengthening won
and a slow market recovery, analysts say.
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)