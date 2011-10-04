Hyundai, Kia post double-digit sales growth in Sept

* Hyundai Sept global sales up 14 pct; Kia sales rise 16 pct

* Combined U.S. market share falls from previous month

* Hyundai, Kia report record monthly China sales

SEOUL, Oct 4 Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors posted double-digit vehicle sales growth in September, fueled by solid gains in key markets such as the United States and China.

The South Korean duo expects to outstrip earlier sales targets for this year, but limited manufacturing capacity, the global economic crisis, and rising competition may dent growth.

Hyundai posted a 14 percent rise in global sales in September from a year earlier, while Kia's sales rose 16 percent.

Hyundai and Kia outperformed the overall U.S. market with double-digit U.S. sales growth last month but their combined sales and market share fell from the previous month.

Hyundai and Kia posted record monthly sales in China in September, driven by brisk sales of Hyundai's Sonata midsize sedan and Kia's K2 (Rio) subcompact.

Shares in Hyundai and Kia both traded down 3.8 percent as of 0535 GMT, slightly outperforming the market's 4.2 percent drop.

Hyundai's co-chief executive Steve Yang quit due to health issues and its overseas and domestic heads will split Yang's role, a company spokesman said on Friday. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)