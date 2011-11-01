TABLE-S.Korea's Hyundai Motor Oct sales up 13.6 pct

BRIEF-NORTH SEA ENERGY SAYS IAN LAMBERT APPOINTED CEO
* NORTH SEA ENERGY INC - HARVEY LAWSON HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Nov 1 Hyundai Motor Co's sales during October (in vehicles):
October 2011 October 2010
TOTAL SALES 364,809 321,259
OVERSEAS SALES 305,923 258,644
DOMESTIC SALES 58,886 62,615
Note: Hyundai is South Korea's largest auto maker and controls about half of the home market. (Reporting By Seongbin Kang and Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* NORTH SEA ENERGY INC - HARVEY LAWSON HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Kors drops to more than one-year low on forecast cut