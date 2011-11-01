版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 1日 星期二 14:04 BJT

TABLE-S.Korea's Hyundai Motor Oct sales up 13.6 pct

 SEOUL, Nov 1 Hyundai Motor Co's 
sales during October (in vehicles):	
                          October 2011       October 2010	
 TOTAL SALES                 364,809             321,259	
 OVERSEAS SALES              305,923             258,644	
 DOMESTIC SALES               58,886              62,615	
    Note: Hyundai is South Korea's largest auto maker and
controls about half of the home market.	
	
 (Reporting By Seongbin Kang and Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)

