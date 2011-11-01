TABLE-S.Korea's Hyundai Motor Oct sales up 13.6 pct

SEOUL, Nov 1 Hyundai Motor Co's sales during October (in vehicles):

October 2011 October 2010

TOTAL SALES 364,809 321,259

OVERSEAS SALES 305,923 258,644

DOMESTIC SALES 58,886 62,615

Note: Hyundai is South Korea's largest auto maker and controls about half of the home market. (Reporting By Seongbin Kang and Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)