TABLE-S.Korea's Hyundai Motor Jan sales up 3.5 pct

SEOUL, Feb 1 Hyundai Motor Co' s
 sales during January (in vehicles):	
                             January 2012         January 2011	
    TOTAL SALES                  321,757              310,925	
    OVERSEAS SALES               276,571              255,513	
    DOMESTIC SALES                45,186               55,412	
       Note: Hyundai is South Korea's largest auto maker and
controls about half of the home market.

