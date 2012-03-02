版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 2日 星期五 14:05 BJT

TABLE-S.Korea's Hyundai Motor Feb sales up 28.3 pct

SEOUL, March 2 - Hyundai Motor Co' s sales
during February (in vehicles):	
                             February 2012         February 2011	
    TOTAL SALES                 360,979               281,284	
    OVERSEAS SALES              307,332               231,879	
    DOMESTIC SALES               53,647                49,405	
       Note: Hyundai is South Korea's largest auto maker and
controls about half of the home market.

