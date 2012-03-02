TABLE-S.Korea's Hyundai Motor Feb sales up 28.3 pct

BRIEF-Lundin Mining reports Q4 EPS $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SEOUL, March 2 - Hyundai Motor Co' s sales during February (in vehicles): February 2012 February 2011 TOTAL SALES 360,979 281,284 OVERSEAS SALES 307,332 231,879 DOMESTIC SALES 53,647 49,405 Note: Hyundai is South Korea's largest auto maker and controls about half of the home market.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 59 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit compared to the year-earlier period, hit by higher financial costs.
LONDON, Feb 23 Commodities-related revenue at the 12 biggest investment banks fell by 7 percent last year, mainly due to weakness in the oil sector, a report by financial industry analytics firm Coalition said on Thursday.