Hyundai fears smog tax blow to domestic sales - sources

* Seoul says to levy tax on new car buyers from Jan 1, 2015
* Hyundai, Kia consumers to face $680 mln tax - industry
data
* Korean, US firms fear scheme favours fuel efficient
imports
* Nearly 10 pct of Korean car buyers may switch to imports -
Hyundai study
By Hyunjoo Jin and Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, March 18 Hyundai Motor Co
fears a proposed tax on vehicle carbon emissions will slash its
domestic sales by up to 10 percent and is pressuring the South
Korean government to reverse course, according to people
familiar with the matter.
While some experts say the warnings could be overblown, they
are a stark reminder of one of the biggest challenges Hyundai
faces - how to make greener cars to ward off competition from
more fuel-efficient rivals.
Seoul plans to reward and penalise vehicle purchases based
on carbon dioxide emissions starting in January next year,
hoping to prod consumers to buy electric cars and small cars
with greater fuel efficiency.
The scheme, already delayed by almost two years amid strong
opposition from Korean and U.S. car makers, could deal a major
blow to Hyundai as mid-sized or bigger cars account for 60
percent of its domestic sales.
South Korea's biggest carmaker estimates the proposal could
prompt 9 percent to 10 percent of domestic buyers to switch to
imported cars, three people familiar with the matter said,
quoting Hyundai's own projections.
That suggests its annual vehicle sales could fall by 46,849
vehicles, dealing a 1.6 trillion won ($1.5 billion) blow to
revenue, according to Reuters' calculations based on Hyundai's
2013 sales.
"Hyundai was looking into the worst case scenario," when it
came up with the 9-10 percent figure, said one of the sources
who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the
matter. He said the actual impact would be smaller once the
government had finished revising the scheme.
A Hyundai spokesman denied the company had produced any such
sales projection and attributed it to the Korea Automobile
Manufacturers Association. The association declined to comment
on its research, citing confidentiality, but said it opposed the
tax.
"We want the government to withdraw the plan ... this will
only help imported cars gain more market share," a senior
association official said.
TAXING EMISSIONS
The current third draft of the scheme, obtained by Reuters,
shows Seoul plans to levy up to 7 million won ($6,600) of tax on
vehicles that emit more than 126 grams (4.4 ounces) of carbon
dioxide per kilometre.
Those emitting less than 100 grams can get subsidies of up
to 7 million won, while electric vehicles will receive as much
as 10 million won in subsidies.
In a country where 72 percent of vehicles are mid- to
large-sized vehicles, the proposal means consumers would face a
tax burden of $1 billion.
Of that amount, $641 million would be levied on customers of
Hyundai and affiliate Kia Motors, which together
control about 70 percent of the market, industry estimates
showed.
Park Kwang-shik, a Hyundai executive dealing with government
affairs, told a meeting with regulators last month that
authorities should be careful as the industry was already
struggling to cope with rising competition from Japanese car
makers benefiting from a weaker yen, according to a government
statement after the meeting.
The stakes are even higher for Hyundai, which is also losing
market share to imported brands that have become cheaper thanks
to free trade deals between Korea and the European Union as well
as the United States.
Consumers have developed a particular taste for
diesel-powered vehicles made by the likes of BMW and
Volkswagen that have greater fuel efficiency than
Hyundai's mainstay gasoline-powered vehicles.
U.S. OPPOSITION
U.S. automakers, which have less than 1 percent market share
but hope to increase sales following a trade deal, have also
asked Seoul to reconsider the plan.
"It will deal a big blow to our profits. We are not yet
ready for the system," an official at Chrysler/Jeep in
Korea said, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the
subject.
The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea warned in a
statement sent to Reuters in March the tax could "lead to
unintended consequences including on the domestic industry".
While foreign carmakers can expect little sympathy from the
government, officials say the next draft of the scheme due for
release in April may exclude 2,000-cc local cars, meaning no tax
increase on Hyundai's Sonata and Kia's K5 models. The tax burden
may be also lowered for Hyundai's Equus and Genesis large
sedans.
That will be a big relief to Hyundai as Sonata accounts for
nearly a fifth of its local sales.
Kim Pil-soo, a professor of automotive engineering
at Daelim University College, said Hyundai had plenty of time to
prepare for the emissions tax.
"The tax scheme was first proposed six years ago but Hyundai
has been slow in pushing for green technologies and focused
instead on selling larger-sized cars as they garner higher
margins than small cars," he said.
Hyundai said in a written response to Reuters questions on
the tax that it was expanding its line-up of diesel and hybrid
cars in line with changes to "consumer perception".
Like Japanese rival Toyota Motor Corp, Hyundai has
long concentrated on fuel-cell vehicles powered by electricity
generated using hydrogen.
But it is expanding its offering by also investing in
battery-powered cars and plans to launch its first rechargeable
battery-powered vehicle in 2016.