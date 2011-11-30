UAW members protest at U.S. Hyundai dealerships

DETROIT Nov 30 The United Auto Workers union
called for protests at about 75 U.S. Hyundai Motor Co dealerships on Wednesday in support of a South
Korean woman who filed a sexual harassment claim against one of
the automaker's suppliers.
Targeting Hyundai's U.S. dealers on Wednesday with
"informational leafleting" does not mean the South Korean
automaker will be singled out by the UAW in its planned
organizing campaign, said UAW spokeswoman Michele Martin.
UAW President Bob King has said he wants to name a
Japanese, South Korean or German automaker with U.S. plants as
the target of its next organizing campaign. King initially said
he wanted to have one of the foreign automakers with U.S.
plants organized by the end of this year.
UAW officials have recently said that they expect to name
the target company by the end of the year, or early 2012.
Hyundai U.S. officials could not be reached to comment.
The UAW said a woman working for a contractor of Hyundai in
South Korea was fired after she complained of sexual
harassment.
The protest seeks the woman's reinstatement, Martin said,
adding that the UAW is showing support for the woman and the
Korean Metal Workers Union.
In the UAW statement, King said: "The UAW has embraced a
global vision of social justice and will mobilize its
membership to defend labor rights here and in other parts of
the world."
The protests were to take place from noon to 1 p.m. local
time at the dealerships.
Last week, UAW Vice President Joe Ashton said UAW members
have been in training to protest outside U.S. dealerships
representing the foreign automaker that is chosen as the
organizing target.