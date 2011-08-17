版本:
Hyundai Motor, union to restart wage talks on Friday

SEOUL Aug 17 Hyundai Motor's labour union on Wednesday accepted a management proposal to resume wage talks on Friday, a union official said.

"Our top decision-making body has decided to restart talks with the management at 3 p.m. on Aug 19," the official told Reuters.

($1 = 1070.050 Korean Won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

