BRIEF-Hyundai targets 734,000 U.S. sales in 2013, up from 703,000 in 2012

DETROIT Feb 11 Hyundai Motor Co : * American head says company targets 734,000 us sales in 2013, up from 703,000
in 2012 * Hyundai American head says company's 800 U.S. dealers averaged $1 million
profit in 2012 * Hyundai American head says expects company to maintain US market share of 4.9
percent in 2013 based on expected industry sales of 15.1 million
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled to a four-month low on Thursday morning after U.S. shares tumbled overnight on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve may start cutting its king-sized balance sheet earlier than expected.