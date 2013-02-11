版本:
BRIEF-Hyundai targets 734,000 U.S. sales in 2013, up from 703,000 in 2012

DETROIT Feb 11 Hyundai Motor Co : * American head says company targets 734,000 us sales in 2013, up from 703,000

in 2012 * Hyundai American head says company's 800 U.S. dealers averaged $1 million

profit in 2012 * Hyundai American head says expects company to maintain US market share of 4.9

percent in 2013 based on expected industry sales of 15.1 million

