公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 3日 星期六 00:32 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's upgrades Capital America to Baa1

Nov 2 Hyundai Capital America : * Moody's upgrades hyundai capital America to baa1 * Rpt-moody's upgrades hyundai capital america to baa1

