Record Q4 car sales, but Hyundai Motor bumped from fast lane

* Q4 net profit seen up 7.5 pct to $2 bln
* Outlook dampened by currency moves, competition, home
market
* Hyundai gains in China as Japanese rivals struggle
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Jan 24 Hyundai Motor will
report its lowest profit growth since it switched accounting
rules in 2011, as record car sales are dented by the impact of a
stronger local currency and the cost of compensating drivers in
North America for overstated fuel-economy claims.
The South Korean automaker, ranked fifth in global sales
with affiliate Kia Motors, is expected to outperform
the market this year in increasing vehicle sales, but a run of
stellar profit growth looks set to end as currency shifts favour
Japanese rivals.
Hyundai will likely say later on Thursday that
October-December net profit rose 7.5 percent to 2.15 trillion
won ($2 billion), according to a Reuters poll of 15 analysts.
"Hyundai Motor will no longer enjoy a growth-stock premium,
with its earnings growth seen decelerating," said Kim Sung-tai,
a fund manager at Phoenix Asset, which owns Hyundai stock. "The
won is appreciating and Japanese and U.S. rivals are normalising
into the levels before the global financial crisis."
Hyundai has relied on affordable cars to drive up sales in
Europe and elsewhere, but its dominance at home - where it and
Kia have 80 percent market share - is under threat from German
and Japanese imports.
"Hyundai's January-March profit will fall because of
currencies and increased marketing costs, as its cars are ageing
and rivals have launched new models at competitive prices," said
Cho Soo-hong, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. That
projected profit fall would be Hyundai's first since it moved to
consolidated reporting to reflect earnings at its affiliates.
Analysts have cut their target share prices and earnings
estimates for Hyundai as the won has strengthened, with
19 of 26 net profit estimates revised in the past 30 days,
dragging down the average estimate by 10 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Hyundai and Kia shares have been the worst performers among
major global automakers for the past three months - down 5
percent and 18 percent, respectively, while Toyota Motor
shares gained more than a third.
Hyundai is the first of Asia's big automakers to report
fourth-quarter earnings, with Honda Motor due on Jan.
31 and Toyota on Feb. 5.
MILEAGE FIASCO
Hyundai's fourth-quarter earnings could include $100 million
set aside to cover the cost of compensating customers for
overstated fuel-economy claims on some cars sold recently in the
United States and Canada. Hyundai and Kia said they would help
drivers pay for the additional fuel costs.
As the Korean won has strengthened - up almost 8 percent
against the dollar last year, its biggest percentage gain since
2009 - the yen has eased by 11 percent, handing the
advantage back to Japanese rivals.
A stronger won crimps exporters' earnings when
repatriated and hurts price competitiveness in overseas markets.
Investors worry the currency shifts could prompt Japanese
automakers to increase sales incentives, forcing Hyundai and
others to follow suit.
"Korean and Japanese currencies are going in opposite
directions, which will be unfavorable to South Korean car
makers," said Baek Jae-yeol, a fund manager at Korea Investment
Management.
HOME CRISIS
While South Korea's free trade deals with Europe and the
United States have helped boost Hyundai and Kia sales in those
markets, they are being squeezed at home.
Hyundai cut its domestic prices of the mid-sized Sonata and
large models such as the Genesis for the first time early this
year, seeking to fend off competition from imported brands.
That home market has provided the revenue firepower for
Hyundai and Kia to shift mid-priced models overseas. South Korea
accounted for 15 percent of Hyundai's sales in
January-September, its third biggest market after China and the
U.S.
Investors are also concerned Hyundai could lose production
as it plans to scrap overnight work at Korean factories from
March. Kia, which produced 59 percent of its
vehicles at home, compared with Hyundai's 43 percent, will be
harder hit by the new shift system, analysts said.
CHINA, BRAZIL
Hyundai aims to increase global sales by 6 percent to 4.66
million vehicles this year, boosted by new plants in China and
Brazil. That volume increase would be the lowest since 2007 but
would still top the overall industry's projected 3.6 percent
rise and Toyota's 2.2 percent growth plan.
In China, Hyundai's third plant helped it increase output
just as Japanese rivals reeled from a sales slump as a
territorial row stoked anti-Japanese sentiment in September.
Hyundai's China sales jumped 16 percent last year, giving it a
6.7 percent share of the world's biggest autos market.
In Europe, Hyundai lagged its own bullish sales target, but
outperformed the shrinking market with a 9 percent rise in sales
and a record 3.5 percent market share, according to European
Automobile Manufacturers' Association data.
In the United States, Hyundai increased sales by 9 percent
last year, underperforming the market's 13 percent rise
according to Automotive News data, and saw its market share dip
- to 4.9 percent from 5.1 percent in 2011 - for the first time
in more than a decade.