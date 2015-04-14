MOVES-MasterCard's Stephen Grice named i2c's general manager, Europe

BRIEF-Targa Resources commences public offering of common stock
* Targa Resources Corp commences public offering of common stock
April 14 Payment processing company i2c Inc appointed Stephen Grice as general manager, Europe.
Grice was previously head of prepaid UK and Ireland at MasterCard Inc.
He will lead the company's market expansion efforts across Europe and be based in London. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)
* Ramaco Resources Inc sees IPO of 6 million shares priced between $12.00 and $15.00 per share - SEC filing
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc- Pat Krishnan resigned as company's chief executive officer- SEC filing