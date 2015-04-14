版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 14日 星期二 17:54 BJT

MOVES-MasterCard's Stephen Grice named i2c's general manager, Europe

April 14 Payment processing company i2c Inc appointed Stephen Grice as general manager, Europe.

Grice was previously head of prepaid UK and Ireland at MasterCard Inc.

He will lead the company's market expansion efforts across Europe and be based in London. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐