IAC/InterActiveCorp says no plan to bid for Cupid

LONDON Dec 4 IAC/InterActiveCorp, a U.S.-based holding company for search, dating and media websites, said on Tuesday it had no plans to bid for UK-listed online dating firm Cupid.

The response follows market rumours in recent weeks that it could be preparing to make a bid of around 250 million pounds ($402.4 million).

"IAC/InterActiveCorp is not considering a bid for Cupid," a spokeswoman for the U.S. firm told Reuters.