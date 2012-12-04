版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 00:18 BJT

IAC/InterActiveCorp says no plan to bid for Cupid

LONDON Dec 4 IAC/InterActiveCorp, a U.S.-based holding company for search, dating and media websites, said on Tuesday it had no plans to bid for UK-listed online dating firm Cupid.

The response follows market rumours in recent weeks that it could be preparing to make a bid of around 250 million pounds ($402.4 million).

"IAC/InterActiveCorp is not considering a bid for Cupid," a spokeswoman for the U.S. firm told Reuters.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐