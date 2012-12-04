IAC/InterActiveCorp says no plan to bid for Cupid

BRIEF-Superior Uniform Group Inc and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
LONDON Dec 4 IAC/InterActiveCorp, a U.S.-based holding company for search, dating and media websites, said on Tuesday it had no plans to bid for UK-listed online dating firm Cupid.
The response follows market rumours in recent weeks that it could be preparing to make a bid of around 250 million pounds ($402.4 million).
"IAC/InterActiveCorp is not considering a bid for Cupid," a spokeswoman for the U.S. firm told Reuters.
March 2 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp joined rivals in slashing trade commissions amid intense competition to attract customers.
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan