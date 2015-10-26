Barry Diller's IAC extends partnership with Google

Oct 26 Media mogul Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp said it has extend its partnership with Alphabet Inc's Google through March 2020.

Under the agreement, which has been in place for 14 years, Google will continue to provide IAC and its partners with sponsored listings and other search-related services for display on both desktop and mobile platforms.

"We've generated nearly $10 billion in revenue to date through the life of our partnership, and this extension makes clear that we have plenty more to deliver," IAC Chief Executive Joey Levin said.

IAC owns dating website Match.com, as well as Investopedia and Dictionary.com. (Reporting By Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)