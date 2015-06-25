UPDATE 3-Diller's IAC woos investors with IPO for Match dating sites

* IAC plans IPO by year end
* To sell less than 20 pct Match Group in IPO
* Appoints Joey Levin as CEO of IAC
June 25 Barry Diller is looking for love on Wall
Street.
The media mogul's IAC/Interactive Corp said it was
planning to list its dating business, which includes the popular
dating site Match.com and mobile app Tinder.
Investors cheered the move - IAC shares jumped 7 percent to
a record high - even though an IPO was long expected after the
company brought its dating services under one roof last year and
named it Match Group.
"I've long felt that as entities grow into size and maturity
it's healthy to give them separation and independence from a
mother church," said Diller, IAC's chairman.
Diller, however, will retain control of Match after the IPO,
which is expected by the end of this year. The company plans to
sell only a fifth of the group in the IPO.
IAC did not give any indication of how much it plans to
raise from the offering.
"We value the whole Match Group at $5.7 billion," Barclays
analyst Chris Merwin said, adding that Tinder could be worth $2
billion on a standalone basis.
IAC has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion.
IAC's search business is its largest but the dating unit is
seen as the crown jewel of Diller's conglomerate, driving strong
results for the past few quarters.
Dating sites have drawn people their instant messaging,
photosharing and geolocation services. About 31 million
Americans have used a dating site or app, according to a 2013
Pew Research Center study.
IPOs in the dating business have been rare, but Ashley
Madison, an online dating agency for cheating spouses, said in
April it was looking to go public this year.
IAC also said its vacant CEO post would be filled by Joey
Levin, former head of the company's search & applications
business, which includes brands such as Ask.com, About.com and
Investopedia.
The company also said Chief Financial Officer Jeff Kip was
resigning to pursue other interests.
Match.com, IAC's first matchmaking service, was launched in
1995 and is now present in 24 countries.
Tinder, a free dating app, has also been a huge hit but
analysts have said it could cannibalize profits at IAC's paid
services as people under the age of 35 - who generally drive
dating trends - tend to prefer free services.
The Match Group also houses services such as Meetic, OkCupid
and OurTime, its online education business The Princeton Review
and fitness site and app DailyBurn.
