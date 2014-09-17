IAC offers more than $500 million to buy Israel's Perion -media

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
JERUSALEM, Sept 17 New York-based media and Internet company IAC/Interactive Corp has offered to buy Israel-based Perion Network, an Israeli financial news website said on Wednesday.
Israel's Calcalist, quoting unnamed market sources, said that IAC has offered more than $500 million for Perion, whose technology helps developers distribute apps and make money off them through advertising.
An official at Perion told Reuters the company was not commenting on the report. Officials from IAC were not available for an immediate response.
Perion had a strong second-quarter, but it lowered its 2014 outlook after Google dented revenue prospects by unexpectedly altering its browser policy.
The company recently extended a partnership with Microsoft that has brought hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue and says it is looking to lift its activities in mobile application advertising.
IAC's portfolio includes websites like About.com and Dictionary.com, and brands such as Vimeo and CollegeHumor. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co