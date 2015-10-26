UPDATE 1-Online dating business helps Barry Diller's IAC beat estimates

(Adds details)
Oct 26 Media mogul Barry Diller's
IAC/InterActiveCorp reported a quarterly profit that
narrowly beat analysts' estimates, as its online dating services
such as Match.com attracted more paying customers.
Match Group, which filed for a U.S. initial public offering
earlier this month, posted a 19 percent rise in revenue to
$274.2 million. Excluding the effect of a strong dollar, its
revenue jumped 25 percent.
IAC, which also owns Investopedia, video-sharing website
Vimeo and mobile dating app Tinder, said the number of paid
members for its dating services grew 17 percent to 4.2 million
in the third quarter ended Sept 30.
However, IAC's search and applications business posted a 4
percent fall in revenue, but still accounted for nearly half its
total revenue.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $65.6
million, or 74 cents per share, from $326.8 million, or $3.68
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, net income was 78 cents percent share,
while analysts were expecting 77 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose 7.2 percent to $838.6 million.
IAC shares were little changed in trading after the bell on
Monday.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)