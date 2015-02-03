UPDATE 2-Barry Diller's IAC hit by slowing growth in dating business

(Adds outlook)

By Sai Sachin R

Feb 3 Media mogul Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp reported the slowest growth in the number of subscribers for its dating websites in several quarters, sending its shares down as much as 6 percent after the bell.

The number of paid subscribers for the company's dating sites, which include Match.Com and OurTime.Com, rose just 4 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

The online matchmaking business has been a bright spot for the company, having grown at almost 10 percent for the past three quarters.

"(Dating revenue) was worse than expected ... most people were looking for subscriber growth in the high single-digits," Benchmark Co analyst Daniel Kurnos said.

The company's online dating business is housed in its match group business, which also includes popular mobile dating app Tinder.

The company said it expects a "significant" decline in current-quarter EBITDA for the match group, which accounts for nearly a third of the company's total revenue.

"The guidance (for Match Group) suggests downside to consensus for the first quarter and possibly the full year as well," Barclays analyst Christopher Merwin told Reuters.

IAC also said there was an "unexpected delay" in the monetization of Tinder, which began offering a paid version of the app last November.

The company forecast a decline in revenue in 2015, mainly due to the impact of a change in Google's advertising platform on its Ask.Com search engine.

IAC expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the first quarter to be "down slightly year over year", the company said on its website.

For the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, total revenue rose to $830.8 million from $724.5 million.

Net income fell to $70.2 million, or 78 cents per share, from $76.9 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding some items, the company earned $1 per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 86 cents per share on revenue of $800.9 million.

IAC shares had fallen about 11.5 percent in 2014. (Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)